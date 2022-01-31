God of Warthe former PlayStation exclusive recently launched on PC, continues to dominate sales on Steam.

A little while ago, Steam sales figures emerged that revealed the Top 10 best-selling games on Valve’s platform in the week ending January 30, 2022.

Well, watching everyone from above is God of War in Santa Monica, with Monster Hunter Rise and Dying Light 2 Stay Human closing the podium.

Here are the Top 10 best sellers on Steam as of January 30, 2022:

God of War Monster Hunter Rise Dying Light 2 Stay Human (preorder) Elden Ring (preorder) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (preorder) Ready or Not Total War: Warhammer III (preorder) Lost Ark Platinum Founder’s Pack Project Zomboid It Takes Two

As for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the title is featured twice in the ranking in the standard and Ultimate Edition.

We remind you that, currently, the Lunar New Year Sale is available on Steam.

Source: Steam.