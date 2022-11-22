the latest games of god of war they turned out to be really worthy. So much so that they share the same average on Metacritic. The first came from the hand of Cory Barlog, while ragnarok was led by Eric Williamswho now wants a chance to make a game of castlevania.

During an interview on the show kinda funny, God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams has said that he would like to make a Castlevania game, as he has nothing to work on right now.

Finally, for this to happen, Konami would have to license the game and Sony Santa Monica would have to support said development, but for that to happen it is necessary that some things also happen before.

“I don’t know what I’ll do next, but if someone gives me the Castlevania license, I’d love to do that.said Eric Williams. He said this more or less jokingly in the Kinda Funny program because really these agreements are not in his hands, but in the executives of PlayStation Y konami.

Source: Konami

In other words, it is worth imagining things that we do not know if they could or could not happen.

Now, let’s not forget that what Konami does is that other studios already work with their licenses. For example, the following games silent hill They are being developed by third-party studios and that means that there is openness on the part of the Japanese.

For now we can only wait for someone to think of reviving this Konami intellectual property because there is nowhere to be seen that a return of this series is really coming. Not even the Netflix anime has served as a parameter of popularity or they have not wanted to use it.

