God of war It will soon have a sequel that we are already looking forward to, as it will continue its passage through the exotic Nordic lands.

The fame of Kratos It is so great that it has millions of followers around the world, and very few would dare to offer it as a tribute if for some reason it had to be erased from history.

Strangely, the director of God of war He offered it as a sacrifice in response to a peculiar question posted on social networks, although not everyone agreed.

God of War is offered as a sacrifice

Cory Barlog He usually has a very close interaction with his followers through his social networks, so we constantly see him commenting on relevant industry topics.

You recently generated some controversy by answering a question from Game Informer, where they questioned fans about which iconic character from PlayStation they would disappear.

Among the options were Aloy, Nathan Drake, Kratos and Joel, but the director of God of war He silenced any doubt by mentioning that he would offer as a tribute to the slayer of gods.

Response from Cory the fans did not like it very much, since Kratos seems to be one of the most popular characters in PlayStation.

Taking a look at the comments it is possible to see that Aloy is the least popular, as it received several votes to disappear, followed by Nathan Drake and Joel.

Kratos doesn’t like this.

The main reasons have to do with the latest games released on the console, although with Horizon zero dawn some doubt remained, as there are many expectations with what we can see in its sequel.

The reason why Cory Barlog offered the protagonist of God of war as a tribute, but they are surely working hard to make sure the fans still love him.

