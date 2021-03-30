Director of God of war is usually very honest with his opinions regarding the video game industry, and therefore his account of Twitter it is an oasis for gossip from the middle.

Being immersed in this whole world, Cory Barlog is an insider on other top IPs, and recently spoke about his experience with Assassin’s creed.

This saga of Ubisoft tends to give us content-filled experiences to spend hours playing, and while this is good, the director of God of war He confessed that he never ends his games in these titles.

Although this statement may seem negative to Assassin’s creed, actually Cory Barlog It has a reason that you possibly can relate to.

In your account Twitter, the God of War director revealed that motivation slips away every time the game sends you into the future, and usually stops playing the second time it happens.

‘When I play Assassin’s Creed, any of them, I always want to quit the first time they send me to the future. The second time I usually quit. I know there is a great game behind it, but I am not entirely drawn to the story of the future. ‘

Cory Barlog made it clear that he doesn’t think this storyline is bad, but he likes the experience of being an assassin, pirate, or ancient warrior, and time jumps break his illusion.

It is likely that this same feeling does not only happen to the director of God of War, and as you can see, it does not have to do with the quality of the game, but with the personal tastes of each person.

Do you think that what happens to Cory Barlog is something common or just an isolated case that rarely happens?

