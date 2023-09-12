The console war is an issue that remains latent among users even though they want to hide it, as people fight to know which console is better, whether it is PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Mainly the conflicts occur in different types of forums and also the ratings of Metacriticand now with the recent release of starfieldsomething happened that totally caught our attention.

From what has been mentioned, the screenwriter of Santa Monica Studios, Alanah Pearcehas been criticized because she shared certain opinions on networks, since she has played the new game of Bethesda and made positive comments. That clearly hasn’t been to the liking of fans of PlayStationespecially those who enjoyed the most recent installment of god of war in PS4 and PS5.

She has even uploaded a video explaining how annoying they have been to her:

Here is part of what he said:

When a great game comes out, the entire industry gets excited. People in the gaming industry like and care about video games as a whole. What you think matters, doesn’t matter.

In fact, other creators of PlayStation They have talked about their experience about what they thought starfieldamong them stands out Corey Barlogdirector of the first installment of the god of war den PS4 and producer at Ragnarok. Given this, the followers have felt betrayed, to the point of demanding that they should resign from PlayStation to correct the alleged error.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: This intensity of the console war is already very high, they should dedicate themselves to doing something with their lives. It’s going to be interesting to see if anyone at Xbox enjoys Spider-Man 2 and also wants him fired.