David Jaffe, also the author of Twisted Metal, has spoken about an offer for a game from Tencent.

It is true that the saga has become more popular in recent years after its reboot on PS4, but the original God of War came with the signature of another director: David Jaffe. The creative is widely known in the world for this work and for being the author of Twisted Metal, and has been away from development for some time but often speaking to the public.

Speaking to the Sacred Symbols+ podcast (transcribed by VGC), Jaffe has revealed that turned down a $100 million offer to make a game for a Chinese company, specifically Tencent. “They offered me a 100 million deal and a Chinese company came looking for me, but I said no,” he says.

I don’t want to do business with such a companyDavid Jaffe“I said ‘no thanks’ because you are Tencent and I don’t want to have anything to do with you” he explains, referring to his disagreement with the Chinese government’s policies. “I felt bad because I was a Western guy from Tencent. I hope he was thick-skinned enough, because I made it clear to him that I don’t want to do business with him. a company like thatwith a government like this.

David Jaffe refers to China’s tight control of society, and in fact he has shared in Twitter a capture one of the messages that he received from Tencent to make clear what happened before rejecting the multi-million dollar offer:

The director of the original God of War has been in the eye of the hurricane on more occasions due to the controversial statements that he often leaves, but in turn this attitude allows him to tell from time to time things that we do not know about games in which he has worked, such as some secrets of their development.

