Xbox Game Pass It is a service that is gaining more and more followers. The idea of ​​paying a fee from time to time and having access to a wide catalog of video games, both on game consoles, Xbox as a PC and even Android, is tempting.

That is why it is not surprising to hear that the division of PlayStation from Sony you could work on a similar initiative. But where does the information come from? Well, nothing less than the well-known designer David jaffe.

David Jaffe talks about an Xbox Game Pass competitor

According to the creator of God of war Y Twisted metal, has spoken with various sources within PlayStation, and they shared plans about it.

That despite the fact that Sony has said over and over again that the model he follows Microsoft it wouldn’t work on their consoles. Even Jim ryan, the head of SIEHe stated not long ago that this way of working would not be feasible.

Especially in video games whose budget exceeds $ 100 million dollars.

God of War almost got a horrible name

However, there is a hint about it from the comments of Jaffe. That was when Ryan gave an interview to the Russian news agenda, TASS, in November 2020.

When asked about an alternative to Xbox Game Pass, commented ‘Currently, there is news to come, just not today’. Maybe he was referring to something else: ‘we have PlayStation Now, which is a subscription service, and it’s available in a number of markets’.

God of War creator does not know how it will be implemented

In a video in Youtube, David jaffe commented ‘I’ve said over and over again that the people who write Jim Ryan’s obituary are too premature’.

Later, this designer added ‘We had the guy on the show yesterday who had made the request to fire Jim Ryan and I was like’ dude, it’s too early ‘because Ryan doesn’t owe anyone, Sony doesn’t owe anyone, the truth about what he comes and what is his backlash to Game Pass’.

Jaffe stated in the video that staff from Sony told him about the competitor of Xbox Game Pass. But he showed that if Jim ryan think emulation, games PS1, PS2 Y PS3 and trophies, as well as movies, add to PlayStation Now, ‘he is absolutely wrong’.

The creator of God of war think that’s not the way, although a patent suggests it. Anyway, he had some extra comments about it.

‘That would make me say’ I don’t think the man has a clue ‘because that’s not going to compete with Game Pass, but I don’t know if that’s the case, but I don’t think Jim Ryan is ready to throw it under the bus.’, he stressed. We’ll see if what he says comes true.

Sources [1][2].



