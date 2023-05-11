You’ve probably lost count of how many times you’ve heard the rumor that “Bloodborne Remastered It’s in development, right? Well, you’re about to hear it again, as the creator of god of warDavid Jaffe has said exactly that.

In a recent YouTube live stream on Jaffe’s channel, the famous game developer talked about Metal Gear, PlayStation and more. During the broadcast, Jaffe was discussing the supposed unveiling event for PlayStationwhich is supposed to take place later this month, but there is no official confirmation of sony about.

When a fan mentioned the absence of bloodborne in the next presentation PlayStationJaffe responded by saying, “Oh yeah, I love that game, man. I don’t know if it’s a remaster, I don’t know if it’s just a PC version, but we know it’s in development.” Do we know David? We know? Then he also mentioned that he has no idea when PlayStation intends to show it.

A fan then continued the discussion about bloodborne simply saying in live chat: “Bloodborne 2“. But Jaffe responded by saying: “Bloodborne 2? I do not think that Bloodborne 2 is in development.” Jaffe may just be speculating and doesn’t have inside information. But since Jaffe is the creator of one of the most important exclusives of PlayStationMaybe he knows something we don’t.

If the recent rumors are true, we won’t have to wait long to see if Bloodborne Remastered will actually appear in the next presentation of PlayStation or not. Several industry insiders, such as Jeff Grubb and Nick Shpeshal, recently claimed to have heard rumors about a presentation of PlayStation in late May or early June.

There was also a recent report from journalist and insider Jez Corden, who claimed that PlayStation has closed a great agreement with Konami to obtain exclusive rights to several games. If this is true, it would mean that the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 Remakehe Silent Hill 2 Remake and possibly even a new game of castlevania would have some kind of exclusivity with PlayStation.

This has led many to believe that if a presentation of PlayStation in the coming weeks, it could be very focused on Konami. But what we all really want to know is: when will the remaster be available? bloodborne?

Via: DualShockers

Editor’s note: I don’t know what I’m going to do if they ever announce a remaster of bloodborne, because I have not finished the original. If the rumors are true, I hope it comes with the option to upgrade to PS5 for ten bucks.