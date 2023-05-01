













The answer that Barlog gave was hilarious. What happens is that this designer, pretending to be sneaky, said ‘I have no idea who these guys are but I bet my money on the bad guy’.

By saying it in such a way, it could be thought that he is referring to Ganondorf. Especially since Kratos, despite his savagery when fighting, is seen as a hero by many.

The fact is that not all those who answered him took him seriously and even thought that he meant something else.

One of them, @Mojica_Rosas, commented ‘you mean bald guy, don’t you?’ (you mean the bald guy, right?). Others pointed out that the Demon King would win for a reason.

Fountain: Nintendo.

This is the one that is capable of returning to life from time to time, although there was no shortage of those who pointed out that the same happens with Kratos in god of war. A few even felt somewhat ‘offended’ by what Cory Barlog said.

But he was taking it all as a joke, to the point that in another message he said ‘funny how people think I don’t know who Akuma and the guy from the Diablo trailer are’. That is to say, that she pretended to be confusing these characters.

it’s funny how people think I don’t know who akuma and the guy from the diablo trailer are. im a hardcore gamer. I have a gamerscore and everything. — the fake cory balrog (@corybarlog) April 30, 2023

Can you imagine that Akuma = Ganondorf and Kratos = Barbarian? In this case we refer to his most recent design, the one of Diablo IV. To the above, the creator of god of war he pointed ‘I am an inveterate gamer. I have a gamerscore and everything’.

Another person, @JustJessDev, told him ‘did you mean bad guy or dad guy because both are correct in different ways for both characters’ (did you mean bad boy or ‘daddy boy’ because both are correct in different ways for both characters?).

Source: Sony.

The reactions were more positive than negative regarding who would win from a battle between Kratos from god of war or Ganondorf in his version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In the case of this last game we will have to wait until May 12 to see how bad or powerful Ganondorf is. Regarding the Ghost of Sparta, there are two very good games that allow you to glimpse his current power and have a good idea.

In addition to god of war and Legend of Zelda We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.