A few hours after the European Union certified the acquisition of Zenimax Media by Microsoft, having already been previously approved by the regulated bodies of the United States, Microsoft has made this transaction official, welcoming it to the Xbox family.

However, this welcome has been accompanied by a text in which those from Redmond have confirmed that there will be Bethesda games that will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, leaving aside the possibility of reaching other consoles, which has caused a wave of opinions about it.

Jesus fuck am I tired of these ‘Oh noes! Ma Bethesda games are exclusive to Xbox! ‘ crap that is clogging social media atm. Just go get an Xbox SX PS5 fanboys. Can’t afford it? Get a job or save up. But please: enough griping. – David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) March 9, 2021

God of War creator favors Bethesda exclusivity on Xbox

One of the people who has spoken out on this issue has been David jaffe, creator of god of war, which has ensured be in favor of Bethesda exclusivity on Xbox. The creative has been especially critical of people who are complaining about the possibility that Bethesda titles do not reach more platforms than those corresponding to the Xbox ecosystem.

There is no doubt that there are a multitude of users who will give their opinion in a similar way to that exposed by Jaffe, since it is normal to think that a company’s own study develops titles exclusively for their platforms. And you, what do you think about the fact that God of War creator favors Bethesda exclusivity on Xbox? We read you in the comments