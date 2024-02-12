During the last few days we have seen a series of opinions related to the future of Xbox by different people. Although part of the community is not happy about the possibility of the Microsoft division becoming a third-party publisher, others, such as David Jaffe, consider this to be a positive path.

Through Twitter, Jaffe, creator and designer of the original God of War saga, shared his opinion on the possible future of Xbox. Responding to a message from Tom Henderson, journalist and industry insider, He pointed out that the decision to see Xbox exclusives on the PlayStation 5 or Switch is something positive for the industry. This is what he commented:

“It is not only acceptable, but also desirable. Game Pass (and subservices in general if they're successful) make a big profit, eventually everyone gets the games, and Xbox makes more money to hopefully hire good product development managers.”

However, he did not distance himself from controversies, since when responding to a user of the social network, Jaffe pointed out that in the future, Games will stop being a product and will become a service. This is what he commented:

“Because Xbox is establishing Game Pass as Netflix for gaming and that's all they care about. They don't mind losing console sales if Game Pass grows. Because in 5-10 years there will be no consoles, only services.”

Jaffe's perspective is one that has had detractors on social media, even if this is an opinion that many consider the future of this medium. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to have a clear idea about the future of Xbox, since A presentation focused on answering this question will be held this week.. On related topics, you can find out all the information about this event here. Likewise, Phil Spencer assures that Xbox will not stop producing consoles.

Editor's Note:

More than the future of Xbox, the biggest problem people have with Jaffe's perspective is the way he leaves aside the artistic and cultural value of video games, to focus entirely on monetization, and focus on the services is something that will end up affecting the value of this medium.

