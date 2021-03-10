Xbox officially finalized the purchase of Bethesda this week, and as expected, several questions arose regarding the future games of the study.

Officially it was mentioned that several games would become exclusive to the console Microsoft, but they left open the possibility that others are multiplatform.

David jaffe, creator of God of war, does not seem to be very happy with this decision, and asked that Bethesda give full exclusivity to Xbox with their future games.

Bethesda’s purchase by Xbox generated all kinds of comments and even fights between gamers from other platforms, as they consider it unfair that only Microsoft has some titles.

David jaffe He did not miss the opportunity to comment on this scenario, and showed that he is in favor of exclusivity, although he did so with a somewhat aggressive tone.

‘Damn I’m tired of those’ Oh no! My Bethesda games will be Xbox exclusive! ‘ Trash that is obstructing attention on social networks. They only attract Xbox Series X and PS5 fanboys. Can’t afford them? get a job or save. But please: Stop complaining. ‘

The words of David jaffe come in response to complaints that the purchase of Bethesda as something that hurts consumers, as PlayStation users will have to buy a Xbox so as not to miss some games.

There are several IPs that would go to Microsoft, but one of the most important is undoubtedly The Elder Scrolls, which has been developing its sixth installment for some years now.

It is too early to know which games will be multiplatform and which ones will not, but given the panorama, better think about buying a Xbox series x, if you have a chance for it.

