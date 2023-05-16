It seems that the creator of sagas like god of war David Jaffedoes not have much preference for Nintendosince a little over a year ago he cursed high-calibre titles such as Metroid Dread. However, it seems that the designer has no qualms about speaking his mind about every product he tries, and now it’s up to the newest work of switches.

Through Twitter, Jaffe He commented that he hasn’t been playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and so far everything has gone well in terms of mechanics, this using the different abilities that are made available to the character. On the other hand, he has mentioned that the visual themes are not perfect at all, adding the comment of why nobody has complained about the section.

I don’t give a fuck about amazing production value+visuals. A great game is a great game. Just starting and so far, so good. But given how much everyone goes ape shit over visuals, it’s staggering how this game can look like this and not get at least a little dinged by reviews. pic.twitter.com/Fffb5grdI1 —David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) May 12, 2023

Given this, the fans have responded that a game means much more than its visuals, indicating that this specific release is making switches put effort into hardware. Also, they emphasize that the mechanics compensate for all this detail that has not liked Jaffeto this is added the question of falling frames per second.

Remember that the game is available in switches.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: We agree that it is not a marvel of graphics, but according to me it does not look fatal, and it is for everything that Nintendo can give, because if it looked better the stability would go down. We’ll see what more controversial comments Jaffe releases.