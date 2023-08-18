It really seems that Sony does not want to rest on its laurels when it comes to the series God of War: the reboot of Santa Monica would now be ready for a third chapter after the acclaimed God of War and God of War: Ragnarok.

As reported by Culture Crave, Santa Monica Studios would already be working on the next installment in the series, on the strength of the overwhelming success of the previously mentioned titles. This would be due to the fact that the studio is looking for a combat design expert.

The information available to us stops there: we have reason to believe that can be authentic as we recently told you about Hermen Hulst’s reaction to the visit to the software house headquarters: it was clear that something was boiling in the pot.

God of War is certainly one of Sony’s flagship titles, even if it has recently also landed on PC. The saga of Kratos is also about to become an Amazon TV series: this makes us understand the impact of the franchise on the market.

What will this series have in store for us in the future? We don’t know yet, but, thanks to the success of the previous two chapters, the enthusiasm and expectations are really skyrocketing.