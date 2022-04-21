Thursday is the day when the NVIDIA GeForce Now service lets you know which titles are entering the catalog, and today an ex-exclusive PlayStation joins it: God of Warthis means that the title is also playable on Xbox.

All subscribers to the service will be able to play God of War from the comfort of their PC or Xbox using the NVIDIA cloud service. In case you are a subscriber to the service you can have fun with a resolution that it can be 1440p or 1600p with a duration of about eight hours and with the graphics quality of a GeForce RTX 3080. Last but not least the game will also reach 120 frames per second. This is always the case if you are subscribed to the Founder version of the service. To announce Kratos’ arrival on the cloud platform, a video has been posted on the official YouTube channel.

In case you don’t know anything about God of War, the title was developed by Santa Monica and is an ex-exclusive PlayStation 4, which blew out its fourth candle just yesterday, April 20th. Yes, the title was released in 2018. The adventure created by the developers tells of a new Kratos and his son Atreus, who will have to fulfill the last wish of a person very dear to both of you. The game leverages a lot on the father-son relationship and on the growth of both, while from the point of view of the gameplay it goes a long way from the old God of War chapters you have seen for previous PlayStation consoles. Furthermore, it is also an excellent opportunity to retrieve it in view of the release of Ragnarok.

