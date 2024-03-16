CMON And Santa Monica double and, after the collaboration that saw its birth God of War: The Card Gamewe are on the eve of a new and electrifying production: a God of War themed board game with an innovative game system and miniatures sculpted with the best modern techniques.

The development team includes: Alex Olteanu (Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape), Fabio Cury (Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game), Leo Almeida (Masters of the Universe: Clash for Eternia) e Patrick Fernandes. The game has been in the making for more than two years and the developers can't wait for it to hit the market.

The type of game includes, two players helping each other interpreting Kratos and Atreus independently but supportively: synchronization on the “table” will allow the two characters to get bonuses against the monsters they will face.

Even the narrative arc of the game will reflect that of the video game: you will play the adventures of Kratos and Atreus starting from the end of 2018's God of War and then continuing until the beginning of Ragnarokbeing able to discover the growth of Atreus from an unprecedented perspective.

Kratos And Atreus they're examining all the new information they've learned, and at the same time they're getting to know themselves better during the cold, hard times Fimbulwinter. We have designed a new combat and reward system which reflects their bondself-discovery and teamwork during combat, thus making discussion and bonding between players very important.

He has declared Alex Olteanu, lead game designer of God of War: The Board Game, which will launch in a funding campaign which will start this April, by supporting it, you will be able to receive extra miniatures and exclusive content.