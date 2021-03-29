If by now you don’t know who it is Raf grassetti We can tell you that you have missed a series of very worthy illustrations that have turned the Internet around. Now, in case you can’t quite spot him, he is the art director of the latest installment of God of war. Now your job just gave you a job with Dc comics and Batman.

You will see, Raf grassetti will be in charge of making one of the variant covers of Batman: The Detective # 1 from Dc comics. It is worth acknowledging that the Art Director of Kratos’ Latest Adventure has an outstanding reputation as an illustrator and his work is recognized around the world.

Now, it was through his Twitter account that Raf grassetti shared the cover of the future comic of Batman in which we can see his work which is a little away from what we see in God of warHowever, the quality remains there, which is the most important thing.

The best thing is that the art director of GoW showed more work related to Batman and DC comics on your account Twitter, detail that his fans thanked with a good amount of likes and RT.

What’s going on with Batman and God of War?

The official site of Raf grassetti notes that the artist works as an art director at Sony for the franchise of God of war. That means you are working on Ragnarok.

On the other hand, the comic of Batman has several stories, being ‘Future State ‘ one of the most outstanding, not only for being new, but for the treatment they have given to the Bat Man.

Now, Raf grassetti will have a lot working on God of war and DC through the stories of Batman and other characters. You have to be aware of what this artist can do in the not too distant future.



