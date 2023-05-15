Normally it is thought that not all the works that are originally cartoons can be adapted to a realistic version, proof of this has happened with series like Death Note And till Cowboy Bebop. That same thing came to be thought when the movie came out dragonball evolutionespecially with designs of people like the devil Piccolo.

However, Raf Grassetti, of the art division in Santa Monica Studios, It shows us that decent things can be achieved if dedication is put into it, and in view of this, he shares a realistic concept of the green character in the work of Toriyama. The result is much higher than that of that failed movie, and that suggests that a reboot would have potential.

Check out the art:

It is worth commenting that grassetti has worked on the most recent titles in the franchise god of war which is why creating characters is one of his specialties, both designing him, as well as supervising the work of his colleagues. And with this illustration, now the fans are looking forward to the studio making a game of the saga with this aesthetic.

For now, Toei Animation is not convinced to launch another film of this type. Since the tape Knights of the Zodiac It is being a disaster in terms of criticism and also box office.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: The truth is that this art suited him very well, and he doubts if maybe launching a live action tape is interesting. The current success of Dragon Ball is immense, so taking a risk would imply falling from quite high.