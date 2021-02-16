We are used to the video game world being full of special collaborations. Just take a look around Fortnite to find hundreds of characters from different franchises; Kratos of God of war is there; also the joker of DC Comics and many more.

Now what if the Clown Prince of Crime will end in the world of God of war? It sounds like an impossible thing that only some fan with enough free time would do in a mod if the game were on PC, however the artist behind the latest game from Kratos already made it.

Raf grassetti, the art director of God of war of 2018 he has taken his Instagram account to share certain content that is worth appreciating, among them this beautiful creation that he imagines at Joker within the universe of Kratos. The result? Well that one looks awesome from the start.

The first thing we can appreciate is that the Joker he’s in a chair with a padded red backrest and what could be polyester. The finishes of the chair certainly look Greek, but more importantly, it carries the head of a jellyfish, so Kratos you shouldn’t underestimate it.

It is worth emphasizing that this is a special cover of a new comic of the Joker that will be released by DC and that was made by the art director of God of war. Source: Instagram

It is worth noting that this does not sound far-fetched because there is a comic where the Joker gets unlimited powers thanks Mister Mxyzptlk who unleashes the Clown Prince of Crime and that would give him a lot of power over the Olympian gods of God of War.

What’s going on with God of War and the Joker respectively?

Well now that we’re talking about God of war and the Joker, it is not bad that we tell you a little what is happening so much with the franchise of PlayStation as with the character of DC Comics.

The first thing is that God of war is going to have a new installment that is supposed to be for the PlayStation 5. Will it be released this year? That is not entirely certain. On the other hand, the Joker will appear in the version of Justice league by Zack Snyder played by Jared Leto.

With this you can already give yourself an idea of ​​what is going to happen with both franchises.




