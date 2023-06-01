Santa Monica Studio art director Raf Grassetti announced earlier this month that he was leaving the studio that developed god of war after more than a decade in sony. And on Wednesday he revealed that he has joined the study of Netflix led by the former executive producer of OverwatchJacko Sonny.

He will also work alongside the studio’s creative director, Joseph Staten, a veteran of Halo what left Microsoft last month, and its CTO, Jerry Edsall, who was previously a lead programmer at gear 5.

“I am pleased to announce that I have joined Netflix to develop a new AAA original game,” Grassetti said. “I am truly excited to team up and work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny to bring a new world to life.”

Netflix announced in March that it planned to release another 40 games in 2023, bringing its bid to 95 by the end of the year. The company, which began offering subscribers of Netflix access to a library of mobile games through the versions of Android and iOS of its application at the end of 2021, it also said it had 16 games in development and another 70 in the pipeline with third-party studios.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Whenever you hear a news about game development from Netflix, it all sounds very robust, however, who knows what they will be doing and how they plan to release their titles because it is all just promises and bare information about their AAA games in development. .