God of War is one of the most loved titles by fans and a few months ago it was announced its arrival on PC. Now, yesterday NVIDIA announced that the game has joined its catalog GeForce Nowa service that allows you to play in streaming.

This means that if you purchase God of War on Epic Games or Steam, you will be able to use the Nvidia service to enjoy the experience from a less powerful PC or one of the devices compatible with the service. And that also means you could potentially play God of War on Xbox as well.

In fact, remember that GeForce Now is available on PC, iPhone and Android and is compatible with devices with Edge browser, which means that you can access with your Xbox Series X / S or Xbox One console.

The gods must be smiling this #GFNThursday. 🙌@SonySantaMonica‘s God of War comes to the cloud along with several other games this week. 🌩️ Read more: https://t.co/p58XKDbplI pic.twitter.com/1qKSy3W5Ul – 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) April 21, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



It is good not to say victory however, because even though the service gives access to several games on PC and Xbox, some of them are blocked. Among these, for example, is Death Stranding, another PlayStation exclusive title that arrived on PC some time ago, so all GeForce Now subscribers have to try.

Source: Multiplayer