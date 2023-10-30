As had been anticipated in recent hours, new Sony PlayStation games I’m coming up GOG and in these minutes the official confirmation on the identity of these titles has arrived: it is God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

What had previously emerged is therefore confirmed also regarding one of the two announced titles, given that the clues already pointed to God of War, but to this is also added Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, thus expanding the PlayStation catalog on the store with another title of considerable weight.