As had been anticipated in recent hours, new Sony PlayStation games I’m coming up GOG and in these minutes the official confirmation on the identity of these titles has arrived: it is God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
What had previously emerged is therefore confirmed also regarding one of the two announced titles, given that the clues already pointed to God of War, but to this is also added Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, thus expanding the PlayStation catalog on the store with another title of considerable weight.
Already present on Steam, but soon also on GOG
In both cases these are games that have already been available for some time in PC format through Steam, but the move indicates that GOG intends to expand the agreements with Sony in order to receive a greater quantity of titles from the publisher, starting with God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection which are added to the others previously available on the portal.
There are no release dates for the games in question on GOG yet, beyond a vague “soon.” At this point we are waiting to see if, in the future, PlayStation titles can arrive even after a shorter period of time on GOG, perhaps simultaneously with the launch on Steam, although there are no precise details on this yet. Meanwhile, the Halloween sales have started on GOG.
