Kratos and Nathan Drake will soon be able to flex their enormous strength on an all new PC store, as God of War and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection are both coming to GOG.

“These upcoming arrivals mark a pivotal moment on GOG, as we know how many souls wanted to visit those incredible realms on our platform,” the team over at GOG proclaimed while sharing this news.

We still don’t have an exact release date for the former PlayStation exclusives’ arrival on the store, but the team has assured us it will be “soon.” You can, however, wishlist both god of war and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves now. When they do arrive, they will be joining other Sony titles Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn on this additional PC storefront.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves – The DF PC Port Review – PC vs PS5 – Optimized Settings.

God of War first made the jump to PC last year, when it was made available on Steam. At that time, Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia called it a “simply sensational port.”

“Sony Santa Monica has collaborated with partner studio Jetpack to produce a superb port for God of War that genuinely elevates the original experience across the board,” he wrote in 2022.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection is a more recent addition to Sony’s ever growing library of PC ports, having arrived on Steam in the latter half of last year.

Sadly, its PC release wasn’t as acclaimed in DF’s eyes as that of God of War’s. The team commented that while there was still “a lot to like” in the port, and that “the quality of Naughty Dog’s work remains intact”, they also felt that “PC should be delivering more” than it did with this conversion.

You can listen to more of their thoughts about this Uncharted PC port in the video above.