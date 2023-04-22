During a recent episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, Asad Qizilbash – head of PlayStation Productions – indicated that the God of War and Horizon TV series (the Guerrilla saga) will be in a sense similar to the HBO series The Last of Us, i.e. they will aim to be faithful to the original workwith as few compromises as possible.

Recall that Horizon is in development at Netflix, while God of War is in the works with Prime Video. The fact that the distribution platforms are different, however, does not mean that it will be possible to deviate from the path of The Last of Us.

Precisely Qizilbash he said: “The same care and the same formula that we used for The Last of Us, we will apply it for Horizon and God of War. We will tell the story of the game because we can, because it is a show, we have the time to do it, we have the episodes to be able to do that. We will not try to fit everything into a two hour movie. You will get the story of the game, but we will also find the opportunity to expand and explore other characters and to build a larger world that is not possible in the game That’s the most exciting thing for me, the fans are going to love it because they’re going to see the game come to life, but they’re also going to see a lot of new things like what happened with The Last of Us.”

Kratos and Atreus will always be Kratos and Atreus in the TV version

As indicated, the fact that it is a TV series helps producers and writers to make a product faithful to video games. Concentrating everything in a couple of hours is not easy and it is also for this reason that the Uncharted film has not attempted to copy one of the chapters but has created an original story, entirely designed for a film of about two hours.

In the same podcast, PlayStation Production confirmed that there are animated products in development.