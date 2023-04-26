













Who revealed this plan was Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. In his statements, which performed in the Official PlayStation Podcast, he stressed that these productions will have the same care and attention as the adventures of Joel and Ellie.

Qizilbash commented ‘the same care and formula that we did with The Last of Us, we will apply it to Horizon [y] God of War’.

To this, the head of PlayStation Productions added ‘we’re going to tell the story of the game because we can, because it’s a show, we have the time to do it, the episodes to carry it out’.

Asad Qizilbash finished off the aforementioned by adding ‘we’re not trying to fit it into a two-hour movie’. That is, they do not seek to ‘compress’ the plot.

Fountain: Sony.

Later, he implied that the idea is to go further. Qizilbash stressed that fans “They’ll get the story of the game, but we’ll also find opportunities to go further and explore other characters and create more worlds that you can’t do in this title because of the agency”.

It is likely that in this last part he is referring more to the work schedule or production schedule, which requires not to dwell too much on the games.

The head of PlayStation Productions noted ‘is the exciting thing for me; the fans are going to love it because they will see the game come to life, but also a lot of new things like what they did with The Last of Us’.

In the latter case, it should not be forgotten that various content was added to enrich the story of the first game in the series.

By choosing the format for TV, the team in charge can add more history to god of war and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Fountain: Sony.

In charge of the series god of war there is Amazon Prime Video, while in the Horizon Zero Dawn there is Netflix. Both projects are in early stages of production.

It’s because of that that they don’t even have breakthroughs. Likewise, there is no news about the distribution of these series.

To these must be added the film Ghost of Tsushimadirected by director Chad Stahelski of john wick. But there are more projects that are on the way.

