God of Rockthe original musical brawler developed by Modus Games, it shows itself with a trailer of the gameplay which illustrates in detail the peculiar mechanics of the game, which will see us fight by guessing the combinations indicated on the screen to the rhythm of the music.

Announced with a trailer at Gamescom 2022, God of Rock “blends rhythm-based gameplay with fighting game mechanics in tense one-on-one battles”, read the official synopsis of the title.

“Choose from over ten unique characters, each with their own design, mechanics, and harmonic attacks.” Some of them are indeed shown in the video, and the result looks decidedly spectacular.

“Weaken your opponent by performing normal moves and accumulate the meter by pressing notes to the rhythm of the song, then consume it to unleash EX moves and special moves, dealing damage and complicating opponents’ songs.”

“Finally, use a devastating Super attack to end the fight! As the challenge progresses, the song will become more and more difficult to perform, until only one of the two challengers is left standing!”

God of Rock will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting April 18, 2023.