“God is our dad”, Reads the inscription in red ink that the children of Silvio Cufré (47), the first health worker to die from coronavirus in the Province, wrote on the front of their home. The dream of a material house with its own rooms, heating and hot water – for which Silvio worked night and day – flies over the prefabricated box where the family has lived for more than 20 years and that tomorrow will be transformed into a laundry room. Before incredulous glances and steadfastly, it materializes in the construction erected on the land of the Sargento Cabral neighborhood, by Alejandro Korn, which is in front of the place they inhabit.

María José lost the father of her six children, with whom she shared 21 years of love, on April 18, 2020, “due to a cataract of chained negligence”, according to her loved ones. At the clinic where he worked, the Brandsen Institute, no one warned him that he had been in close contact with infected patients, including the father of soccer player Walter Montillo, another Covid-19 fatality.

Unknowingly, his family saw him for the last time on April 9 when with a fever of 40 degrees and tearing from the pain he felt in his lungs, he said goodbye to get a check-up telling his son Gabriel: “When I come back I will make you the cake your mother bought, like every year, that’s how we celebrate the birthday”. The words still echo off the walls.

Without armor or cuirass, Silvio went straight to the trench. He fought in the front line of fire. It is not an exaggeration to say that he gave his life to the service of others in exchange for a salary that did not exceed 40 thousand pesos. “He contracted the virus by working and taking care of other human beings. He did not go out looking for the disease, they simply never told him that he was treating two people with Covid19. If Silvio had been the second nurse to die, his name would not exist and María José would have been living in the worst conditions ”, questions his sister-in-law Silvia, who took charge of the family’s claims.

“Cufré, get out of here! “, a teacher shouted at María José as she fluttered the bags of merchandise that she had gone to collect from the school door in the air. It was in the month of May. In her presence, the line immediately disarmed. parents went away until they were lost on the horizon.

That day he returned home crying, without understanding why he was so evil. His children did not dare to step outside the house for fear of what might happen to them. Different neighbors accused them of bringing the “plague” to the neighborhood. They were in police custody from April to September.

“It was difficult. We had a bad time. Perhaps we adults cope better, but the children came crying to the seas, ”Silvia recalls with pain. Those people who threatened to lynch them or set their house on fire if they did not move are the same people who today congratulate María José on her new home. “They wish him the best and give him strength to keep going,” he adds.

Silvia had no choice but to deal with circumstances that threw her in unexpected directions. “Everything is uphill, but life is taking you down unexpected paths. Without having completed studies, I became a manager, an accountant, a lawyer and ‘che kid’, “he says. All his actions motivated by love for his family.

Tireless warrior. From day zero, he accompanied the Cufré family. He got a teacher to teach him to read and write, by WhatsApp call, to his sister for free. He changed the school twins due to the violence he had discovered in the institution, he found a psychologist so that the boys could do therapy in a containment network and also obtained the necessary medication for his nephew Gabriel, who -after the death of Silvio – aggravated a picture of schizophrenia that the family was unaware of.

“I could tell by his nerves and the way he moved his hands. Telling him was difficult because he is a very smart boy. He needs to take his medication for life ”, Silvia confesses.

According to the family estimates, the house will be finished this month. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

–I looked up what the disease is about and I don’t want to get like that. I don’t want to kill anyoneshe said crying in anguish.

-You are not going to do it if you are medicated. How many jars do you have?

-Three, aunt.

Then, Silvia went ahead and began knocking on doors to avoid any missing.

“I know you don’t know me, but my husband is sick and I need an ambulance”, Was the text that Silvia received in her message box. She knew that they contacted her because her name had resonance since Silvio passed away. He took care of asking for help from all possible contacts. He insisted, he asked 10 thousand times if it was necessary, without tiring or stopping.

The painful goodbye to the nurse who died from coronavirus, Silvio Cufré. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The House of Dreams

Arriving at a corner of the Nicaraguan dirt street, workers work incessantly on a 30 by 15 meter plot to finalize the details of the construction that began in October, but was stopped in January for 15 days due to lack of money.

In September, the family collected compensation for Silvio’s death that ART paid them. Without hesitation, they invested the figure in everyone’s dream. Now they are waiting for the necessary money to be released, which the juvenile judge has already authorized, to finish the work. In part, thanks to the impulse of Silvia who presented the detailed tickets with the purchase from the first nail to the last brick.

“Nicolás, Agustín, Matías, Gabriel and the twins, Giuliana and Brisa, have great expectations with the house. For them the spaces are huge. Having heating in winter and a room of your own is a lot for these creatures. I imagine their faces the day it’s finished. It is expected to be for this month. All that remains is to complete a part of the ceiling, the painting and something else ”, highlights Silvia, who especially asks to highlight her gratitude for the help provided by the provincial deputy Carolina Barros Schelotto, sister of the twins Guillermo and Gustavo.

The works in the house of Silvia Cufré’s family. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

On April 28, ten days after the death of their father, the six children – four biological and two servants – tested positive for Covid-19. The only one who received a negative result was María José. They isolated themselves as best they could in their little house and on May 10 they were already negative.

When Matías and Agustín learned that patients cured of coronavirus could donate their plasma and save the lives of other people, they immediately understood how they had to act. “My dad couldn’t survive, but we can help those who are experiencing the disease. It doesn’t take long. With a small donation you can do a lot “, they emphasize.

The culture of work, service to others and the fight for noble causes are part of the legacy that their father left them. There is not a day that you do not remember it with pride. The entrance to the house of your dreams will have a picture with your photo accompanied by the phrase “Dad is God.”

