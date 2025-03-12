For the fifth time in eleven years, Madrid ended the Atlético journey in Champions. Nor this time, with the so vaunted magic of the Metropolitan, the rojiblanco team was able to turn the story. As in Milan, in the final of … 2016, Madrid won in the penalty shootout, again with Rudiger scoring the fifth and definitive, despite Oblak’s hard hand. Simeone said that only God knew what was going to happen in the Metropolitan, but he forgot that God is from Madrid. And in the capital, as in Europe, those of Blanco send and those of rojiblanco slip. Bad luck, Julian.

Athletic:

Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet (Le Normand, m. 90), Reinildo (Azpilicueta, m. 98); Gallagher (linen, m. 85), by Paul (Molina, m. 90), Barrios, Giuliano (Correa, m. 89); Griezmann (Sorloth, m. 89) and Julián Álvarez.

Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet (Le Normand, m. 90), Reinildo (Azpilicueta, m. 98); Gallagher (linen, m. 85), by Paul (Molina, m. 90), Barrios, Giuliano (Correa, m. 89); Griezmann (Sorloth, m. 89) and Julián Álvarez. Real Madrid:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy (Fran García, m. 83); Modric (Lucas Vázquez, m. 65), Tchouameni (Camavinga, m. 65); Rodrygo (Brahim, m. 78), Bellingham, Vinicius (Endrick, m. 115) and Mbappé.

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy (Fran García, m. 83); Modric (Lucas Vázquez, m. 65), Tchouameni (Camavinga, m. 65); Rodrygo (Brahim, m. 78), Bellingham, Vinicius (Endrick, m. 115) and Mbappé. Goals:

1-0, m. 1, Gallagher.

1-0, m. 1, Gallagher. Referee:

Szymon Marciniak (Poland). He showed yellow card to Tchouameni, Vinicius, Giuliano; Lenglet, Azpilicueta

Szymon Marciniak (Poland). He showed yellow card to Tchouameni, Vinicius, Giuliano; Lenglet, Azpilicueta Penalty:

1-0, Mbappé. 1-1, Sorloth. 2-1, Bellingham. 2-1, Julián Álvarez fails. 3-1, Valverde. 3-2, Correa. 3-2, Falla Lucas Vázquez. 3-2, Llorente failure. 4-2, Rudiger.

The first part is simple to explain. Atlético played what he had trained during the week and what everyone knew that he was going to play and Madrid did an innocuous exercise of possession more typical of a handball game, in which they step on you passive in loop, than football. The goals are not adornment.

Perhaps this plan would have been different if Atlético had not marked the 27 seconds, but that is only responsible for Madrid. A long -born ball, a bad clearance from Asencio and, suddenly, a five for four in the white field. The Atlético took advantage of the game on the right wing, from there Paul put it in the small area, where Giulian failed to coordinate his spuring, the ball passed under the legs of Asencio and behind was Gallagher, smarter and faster than Valverde, with the pointer to take the ball to the net.

Goal at the bottom of the Atlético Front. Modric changed the usual order in the draw, but the Croatian picaresque came out Cruz. Suddenly, without breaking up, the tie was tied and Madrid no longer was worth defending. The problem is that I didn’t know how to attack.

Most of the duels fell on the rojiblanco side, with Giuliano dressed as his father in his player stage. Manual nose dressing room. No one got rid of. Mbappé, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mendy and, even Ancelotti, which took ahead in an entrance that ended the Argentine hitting Carletto’s knee.

It was a 62% possession of Madrid to scratch only a shot between sticks. And soft. Rodrygo’s work, in 29, placid at the hands of Oblak. Just the opposite of Atlético, who crossed the midfield on rare occasions, but when he did, especially with balls that skipped the line of the center of the field, he generated danger. With that rudimentary style, but equally valid as any other, it caused two clear chances of Julián. One topped with the left and another with the right. In both he found two Courtois paradons.

Madrid, as in the first leg, had left with ten. In the Bernabéu the ghost player was Mbappé. In the Metropolitan, Bellingham. That ‘fuck off’ has cost you expensive to English. And no, precisely, by the three penalty parties. Unplugged from his companions, little supportive in the aid, a second afternoon to all duels and poorly placed when defending. A stranger.

The first minute of the second half was an extension of Julián versus Courtois. Another shot of the Argentine and another good hand of the Belgian. Madrid had fallen asleep again and their ideas were still scarce. To the point of seeing Tchouaméni shoot from 25 meters with his left leg. The shot went to Coslada, of course.

In this context, the only ally of Madrid that appeared on the horizon was the fatigue and fatigue of Atlético, who already looked at everything to a play on a stopped ball or a counterattack. And it was not bad. In two of them Asencio came to make coverage that avoided a hand in hand before Courtois.

It was just before in 70, for the first time throughout the game, Madrid caught Atlético. They manufactured the Camavinga departure (which had just sitted to Tchouaméni, admonished) and Vinicius. Bellingham continued with a ball to the space for Mbappé. The Frenchman first laid a Lenglet and then Giménez, already accepted in the area. He had no choice but to knock him down. The penalty was sent by Vinicius to the M-40.

In the extension, to which Atlético without Paul, injured and with Sorloth, Simeone’s message was transparent. Balls to the band, especially that of Fran García, and centers to the Norwegian. In Madrid, the game also went to the sides, but Brahim and Vini found no auctioneer in their actions in a domain of Madrid headed by Bellingham, who was another player since mediated the second half.

Under his command, and the energy of Camavinga, but with Benzema and Asencio Lados, Madrid looked more for the goal than an exhaust Atlético who was happy with the penalties. What he did not know, like his coach, is that God is from Madrid.