United States.- Does faith move mountains and thwart assaults? In the last few hours, the extraordinary case of a pastor who managed to stop an assault, while the parishioners helped him with their prayers.

Assaults and robberies are the order of the day. So much so that criminals no longer respect places that are considered “sacred”, such as religious temples where many people, including children, gather.

In this context, the case of a United States Shepherd that he managed to frustrate a crime that some lovers of foreign things had planned to commit within a religious compound.

It was through social networks that the moment in which a group of men arrived at the church began to go viral. All Creation Northview Holiness Family Churchwhich is located in Ferguson, Missouri (United States), in order to steal the belongings of the faithful who were present.

However, great was the surprise of the delinquents when the pastor marquello futrell he decided not to stand idly by about it and began to get down to business without alerting those present.

Because he was previously a policeman, the man of faith called the security authorities discreetly while he continued with religious services. However, despite his discretion, the parishioners became aware of the situation.

It was so that some of those present began to get scared, but the person in charge of the American church proceeded to calm them down, at the same time that he addressed the group of criminals to ask them not to harm anyone.

“Don’t play with me. I still have a nose for the police and I know what’s going on. God is about to change the plot of the enemy. Raise your voices for him and praise God for what he is about to do,” Futrell told the group of criminals.

Finally, between prayers, the believers managed to get the men who had entered to take their things to leave peacefully and no one was hurt. This after a prayer chain was created for the assault to be frustrated.