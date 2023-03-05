“Brazil is back.” Since the confirmation of the results of the presidential election in Brazil at the end of last October, this has perhaps been the motto of those who, from the perspective of international relations, were enthusiastic about the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Presidents, prime ministers, NGOs, the press… everyone united under the motto that sums up the idea that Jair Bolsonaro had transformed Brazil into a kind of tropical North Korea – isolated and obscurantist.

Despite the facts that can be pointed out about the role of Brazilian foreign policy in the last four years, the so-called “Brazil is back” should not be synonymous with celebration. Quite the opposite. Brazilian diplomacy under the PT’s baton (or is it tacape?) has a chilling performance. Or not. Like everything in politics, it depends on the customer’s taste.

The intentions of Brazil’s actions are almost always justified by the pursuit of peace, the consolidation of self-determination and sovereignty of peoples, strengthening of South-South alliances and, in the end, the redesign of the world under the rearrangement of such multipolarity. Intentions that God knows if they are really sincere.

Let’s get to the fact of the week. Two Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro. Nothing much, according to assessment of former Brazilian ambassadors, who saw in the act a sign of “Brazilian independence”. A typical tic of diplomats who look at countries like Iran as if they were Sweden.

Honestly, can anyone really believe that the regime of the ayatollahs put these ships in the sea for a peace ride, as the Embassy of Iran in Brasilia said in the twitter?

Iran has been at constant war since the day Ruhollah Khomeini founded the theocracy that still governs the country. Precisely because it is a theocracy, the Iranian regime and its acts cannot be analyzed without the fusion of political and religious elements. Shia eschatology (theory about the end of the world and what comes after it) is exuberantly useful for interpreting the regime’s actions.

From the atavistic anti-Semitism, which peaks with the public desire to wipe Israel off the map, to the compulsion to have a nuclear weapon, there are signs that for Iran (if they are serious about what they say they believe) war total (nuclear?) is the way for the return of the prophet Jesus, the Messiah for Christians. The theme is delicious and too long to fit in one column.

Returning to the ships. The Iranian flotilla has plans to go around the world, according to Iranian propaganda. For obvious reasons, they started the trip passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the natural exit for Iranian ships and a transit point for 30% of the oil traded in the world. After that they proceeded to Indonesia. There, they crossed the Strait of Malacca, through which no less than 20% of all global trade passes. After that, they “disappeared” in the Pacific waters until they tried to anchor in Chile. President Gabriel Boric told them no.

Then, nonstop, they crossed the Drake Passage, the southernmost point of the American continent. They made themselves “invisible” to Argentina, where Iran is accused of being responsible for the attack against the Israeli Mutual Association of Buenos Aires (AMIA).

The Iranians managed to get a port in Brazil, but they had, for some reason (I explain my hypothesis in a thread on twitter), which delay the trip. They spent a month hidden among hundreds of illegal Chinese fishing grounds in the north of the Malvinas Islands.

The landing in Brazil is being treated as an act of sovereignty. O dog whistle for the headlines that prevailed in absolutely all Brazilian websites and newspapers was given by the Russian agency Sputnik on February 24: “Brazil rejects US pressure and authorizes the entry of Iranian ships in Rio de Janeiro”. The argument guided everyone and took from Lula and diplomacy the responsibility of importing into the region conflicts that should have been contained far away.

After setting sail from sovereign Brazil, land of active and proud diplomacy, the Iranian ships are scheduled to visit Nicolás Maduro’s regime and travel to the Panama Canal, through which around 6% of world maritime trade passes.

Ormuz-Malacca-Drake-Panama. Was it a coincidence or a preparation trip for something as unprecedented as the arrival of an Iranian warship in a South American port? There is no easy answer. But it certainly cannot be given for the prosaic tour of maritime diplomacy and message of peace that Tehran claims it is. I recommend that anyone who might be interested pay close attention to the stability of maritime routes.

Now let’s go back in time. More precisely 13 years, at the end of Lula’s government 2. In 2010, Brazil agreed with Turkey to save the world. The idea was to build a “South-South” alternative to a nuclear deal with Iran. When Brazil entered the scene, the crux of the matter was the following: Iran had to deliver 1,200 kilograms of poorly enriched uranium. At least since 2007, Lula had been trying to help Iran guarantee its right to develop its nuclear program.

History shows that Lula’s moves in favor of the Iranians came to nothing. At least formally. In practice, the Iranians’ game of stage with the collaboration (I prefer to believe that innocently passive) of the Brazilians greatly helped the regime’s atomic ambitions.

You know those 1,200 kilograms of poorly enriched uranium that Iran had in its hands in 2010? Well, in 2015 the agreement was finally signed (with no participation from Brazil), and Iran had in its possession 10,000 kilograms of poorly enriched uranium. In five years, they multiplied their stocks by eight, while Lula played at building world peace with his colleague Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The list of achievements of PT diplomacy is long. It would be worth telling about the operation that Dilma Rousseff, Maduro and the duo Fidel and Raúl Castro carried out to expel Paraguay from Mercosur and illegally include Venezuela. Support for Manuel Zelaya in Honduras. The plot with the Pan American Health Organization to hire Cuban doctors in a system analogous to slavery. The arrest of Cuban boxers and their return to Fidel Castro’s regime. The sending of João Santana to carry out campaigns in Venezuela and El Salvador, which were paid with stolen money in works financing schemes via BNDES.

And… “Brazil is back”.