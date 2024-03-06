Madonna reveals her most intimate side: the fight against the disease and the loss of control in the face of this terrible situation that has devastated her.

Madonna, the iconic pop star known for her strength and resilience, recently revealed intimate details of her battle with the disease during one of her Celebration tour concerts in Los Angeles. With surprising courage, she opened herself completely to the public, sharing the most difficult and touching moments of her life.

While addressing the crowd gathered for her show, Madonna confessed to having felt a strange sensation due to the lack of control over the situation and, in this regard, she says:

This tour is not that difficult for me physically, but emotionally it is a real challenge. I'm really telling the story of my life. I have my heart on my sleeve.

With these words, the singer underlined the depth of her personal experience, which goes far beyond the lights of the show and the cheers of the audience. She has spoken openly about the numerous accidents she has faced over the years, including falls from horses that led to her breaking many bones, and revealed the distressing moment she was found unconscious in her bathroom. she.

But the most poignant moment came when she recounted her near-death experience during a severe episode of bacterial infection that left her in intensive care last year. The singer says:

While I was in a coma, I had a near-death experience. God was calling me, but I said 'no'. I decided to fight, not to give up.

These words deeply touched the audience present, who listened with attention and emotion to the pop star's sincere testimony. Madonna also expressed her gratitude to the Dr. David Agus, the doctor who assisted her during the difficult period of illness. This moment of openness and vulnerability made the bond between Madonna and her fans even more tangible, demonstrating that her strength lies not only in her music and her talent, but also in her ability to face the most difficult challenges of the world. life with courage and determination.