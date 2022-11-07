Blogger Dmitry Puchkov said that if he were Ernst, he would have left Channel One because of criticism

Russian blogger and translator Dmitry Puchkov, known under the pseudonym Goblin, said that if he were the general director of Channel One, Konstantin Ernst, he would have quit because of criticism. The blogger revealed his attitude towards Ernst in an interview with actor Vyacheslav Manucharov, published on YouTube.

Manucharov asked Puchkov how he sees the fate of Ernst against the backdrop of “endless scandals around Channel One.” “Don’t know. In place of Constantine [Эрнста] I wouldn’t listen to all this, I would have left a long time ago, ”admitted the blogger. He indicated that Ernst contributed to the development of the channel.

Puchkov also said that he remembers the general director of Channel One from the time of the author’s program “Matador”, which Ernst created in the 90s. “It was a great show, interesting. Further … Well, everyone in this life has some kind of upsurge, then a slow descent or fall, ”the Goblin reasoned.

Earlier, Puchkov also shared his opinion about TV presenter Ivan Urgant. He stressed that the showman does not give him the impression of “an inveterate villain”, and called him a “normal person”.