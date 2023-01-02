A lot of time has passed since the announcement of the second season of goblin slayer, and the updates in this regard have been few. But that is about to end, since an announcement about it is on the way.

That will be on January 5 of this year and in a presentation known as GA Fest. This is an event that the publisher GA Bunko, which publishes the light novel, holds every year. So news about this sequel could well be expected.

What guarantees that there will be information about it is the announcement that asks fans to be aware of news related to the series.

So it is quite likely that there will be details about the release window of this new wave of episodes.

Of course, a specific date would be the most expected but such a revelation is not likely. Let’s see if by chance there is luck and the anime returns in the course of this year.

Fountain: GA Bunko.

The second season of goblin slayer He had his confirmation at the end of January 2021. Yes, it has been a long time since there was any information about a continuation of the series.

Why did it take so long? The COVID-19 pandemic probably had something to do with it. Not for nothing did it delay several animated projects.

Unless the committee in charge decided that the novel would go further and material was available to work on.

Where can you watch the Goblin Slayer anime?

Currently the anime of goblin slayer is available through Crunchyroll. The 12 episodes that comprise the first season are on this video-on-demand service.

The same can be said for his animated film, Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown, which had a previous theatrical release. This film has a duration of 1 hour 25 minutes and continues with the adventures of this goblin hunter and his party of adventurers.

Fountain: White Fox.

Based on the background mentioned before, it is to be imagined that the second season of goblin slayer It will also be available through Crunchyroll. However, first you have to wait for the news from GA Bunko.

Among what has to be confirmed is whether White Fox is the studio in charge again. This studio is responsible for the first season and the movie, so it would be reassuring if it returned in this sequel.

