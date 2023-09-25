













Goblin Slayer will have a Final Fantasy Tactics-style game and this is its release date









Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast It will be an MMORPG and will have an English release. The first announcement of the video game took place in January at “GA Fes 2023.” Now a small gameplay and the release date have been revealed in addition to the main notions of the pre-sale of the title.

On February 29, 2024 Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast It will arrive on Nintendo Switch platforms and PC through Steam. Pre-sale will begin on October 12, 2023.

The cast of characters that the title will feature, in addition to the main party, are as follows.

Rie Takahashi as guild master

Inori Minase as the blood princess

Yūki Ono as the squire

Daisuke Ono as Priest

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Conan

Hisako Kanemoto as Lady of the Principality

The small sample of the system allows us to see Goblin Slayer in a very fresh and interesting plastic setting. It gives us an approach to the style of the animations and also teaches us some movements and attacks from our charming assassin.

However, it’s only a 16-second sample, but it’s exciting enough. Are you ready for the premiere of the new season?

Source: Bushiroad Games

We recommend you: Goblin Slayer 2 presents a new trailer and its new opening

When is the second season of Goblin Slayer coming out?

On October 6, 2023, In the fall season, the new installment of the goblin killer will be broadcast.

It was reported that this will consist of thirteen chapters whose simultaneous broadcast would be carried out by Crunchyroll.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)