During GA FES 2023 with Danmachi 10th Anniversary The first teaser trailer for Season 2 has been released Goblin Slayer. The second season of the anime will undergo an important change, in fact the studio will carry it out LIDENFILMS which will therefore take the place of the study White Fox. The anime will debut in 2023although at the moment there are no further details about it.

During the event attended by some of the original voice actors, namely Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer), Yui Ogura (Priestess) And Nao Toyama (Elven High Archer). While waiting to meet the rest of the cast and learn more about its distribution, we leave you with the teaser trailer for the new season of the anime. Good vision.

Source: Abema TV Street Anime Corner