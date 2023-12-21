













Goblin Slayer season 2: when does chapter 12 premiere, how and where to watch it









So far, the anime of the second season of Goblin Slayer is adapting the 54 to 70 of the manga, which not only includes the action that this series gives us episode by episode, but also a bit of romance.

We also recommend: The Ancient Magus' Bride will have a simultaneous launch thanks to AI translation

Goblin Slayer: When does episode 12 of the second season premiere?

Liden Filmsthose in charge of animating the original series based on the Kagyuu Kumo light novel, confirmed that The release date of chapter 12 of the second season of Goblin Slayer will be December 22, 2023.

If everything goes according to plan, just like the first one, the second season of Goblin Slayer will be 13 chaptersbeing the last to premiere on December 29, right at the close of the fall anime season in Japan.

The next chapter will be called “Prayer, will it reach heaven?” and tells us the events after the battle that the protagonists of this series had with the goblins and rescuing the king's sister who had been kidnapped deep in the “Labyrinth of Death.”

However, the Goblin Priest completed a ritual just before he died, causing a powerful monster to appear and unleash a blizzard. The heroes of the story may be cornered, however, the Goblin Slayer has a plan to escape.

Goblin Slayer, chapter 12: what time does it premiere

Most anime series that premiere in Japan when they are transferred to the West arrive with a slight delay of more or less 2 hours when they are released on their respective streaming services.

Here we present the premiere times:

Mexico: 8:30 am

Dominican Republic: 10:30 am

Puerto Rico: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Colombia: 9:30 am

Ecuador: 9:30 am

Panama: 9:30 am

Peru: 9:30 am

Argentina: 11:30 am

Uruguay: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 am

Chile: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 8:30 am

Guatemala: 8:30 am

Costa Rica: 8:30 am

Nicaragua: 8:30 am

Honduras: 8:30 am

Goblin Slayer, season 2: where you can watch episode 12

In Japan, the anime based on the work of Kagyuu Kumo can be seen through the Tokyo MX and Sun Terebi television stations, as well as some streaming services, however, in our region, the second season of Goblin Slayer can be enjoy through Crunchyrollwhich is the service that has the license.

Source: Liden Films

What is Goblin Slayer about?

In a fantastic world with a medieval atmosphere it is said that in a guild of heroes, hunters, magicians and all kinds of adventurers, there is a man who reached the silver rank just by killing Goblins.

Source: Liden Films

One day, a team of young heroes chooses a dangerous mission attended by a priestess who has just become an adventurer. Fate plays a trick on this group because some heartless goblins have defeated them, however, it is the Goblin Slayer who in the end rescues the priestess and who now accompanies him on missions alongside other adventurers.

Are you a fan of this anime? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)