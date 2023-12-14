













Goblin Slayer season 2: when does chapter 11 premiere, how and where to watch it









Goblin Slayer continues without any delay with the transmission of its second season. Its next episode will be number 11 and we already have the date on which we can see it. It will premiere next December 15 starting at 7 am central Mexico time.

The second season of Goblin Slayer It shows us the hero accompanying a young priestess. She goes with him on his travels while she helps the adventurers guild with all the problems that have to do with goblins. He will not rest until he frees the border from each of these bloodthirsty beings.

Although we already know the time it will premiere in Mexico, we also share its schedules in other Latin American countries:

7 am in Guatemala

8 am in Peru

8 am in Ecuador

8 am in Colombia

9 am in Venezuela

9 am in Bolivia

10 am in Chile

10 am in Argentina

So, if you are following the second season of Goblin Slayer, you now know when you can enjoy its next episode. We'll see what new surprises this constant and violent journey of the skilled hunter has in store for us.

Where can you watch Goblin Slayer season 2?

The two seasons so far Goblin Slayer They are available on the streaming site Crunchyroll. Here you can enjoy it in its original language or with dubbing in English, Portuguese or Latin Spanish. Of course it also has the option of subtitles.

Source: White Fox

Something that we must highlight is that This anime is designed for a more mature audience. Since it has many quite bloody scenes and touches on some risque topics. So you may want to enjoy it when the little ones in the house are not around the television.

