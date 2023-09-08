













Goblin Slayer: Season 2 Reveals New Art and Long-Awaited Release Date









On October 6, 2023, season 2 of goblin slayer. The new trailer for the season’s presentation and even a new key art that focuses on the entire party of our powerful protagonist is already circulating on social networks.

The opening and ending themes were also revealed. “Entertainment” will be in charge of Mili and “Kasumi no Mukō e” (To the Other Side of the Mist) will be played by Yuki Nakashima.

Crunchyroll will distribute the series, it will broadcast a chapter on a weekly basis.

The voice cast is as follows:

Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer.

Yui Ogura as the priestess.

Nao Tōyama as the female elf archer.

Yuka Iguchi as the protagonist’s childhood friend.

Yūichi Nakamura as the dwarf shaman.

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest.

Yōko Hikasa as the enchantress.

Source: LIDENFILMS

The production team is as follows:

Directed by: Misato Takada (Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN-).

Main director: Takaharu Ozaki (Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers-, Girls’ Last Tour).

Composition of the series: Hideyuki Kurata (Read or die!, made in the abyss, Jamiú!).

Character Design: Hiromi Kato (Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut) is designing the characters.

Musical composition: Kenichiro Suehiro (Golden Kamuy, Fire Force).

The production of season 2 of goblin slayer It’s from LIDENFILMS. While the first was produced by White Fox. The first installment was released in October 2018. The film ran through 2020 and the second season will be released in fall 2023.

Where can I watch the first season of Goblin Slayer?

The thirteen episodes of the first season are available on Crunchyroll, which also has the movie of Goblin’s Crown.

The platform also has other dark fantasy series such as Claymore, Attack on Titan and Berserking. The latter will resume the publication of his manga after almost two years of hiatus due to the unfortunate death of its original author.

