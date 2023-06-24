













Goblin Slayer reveals the character designs for its second season | EarthGamer

From what it seems, it is what they will look like in the new episodes and the publication of illustrations will be over six weeks. The first character available is the Goblin Slayer himself, the protagonist.

In the aforementioned social network there are silhouettes of those who will appear in this promotional campaign. It is not very difficult to guess who they are.

We recommend: Why do we urge Goblin Slayer to return?

In this way and from left to right, Goblin Slayer, Priestess, High Elf Archer, Cow Girl, Guild Girl and Sword Maiden appear.

With respect to Cow Girl we consider that it is her but we could be wrong. It is strange that in these designs two heroes like Dwarf Shaman and Lizard Priest were left out.

Fountain: White Fox.

At least they are much more useful in battle than some of the ones mentioned above and appear more frequently.

One of the intentions behind this promotion is that the anime of goblin slayer in Japan.

That will be from July 2, 2023 at ABEMA and the idea is to get everything ready before the premiere of the second season. When will it have its premiere? Last January the announcement was that it would be this year.

So the second season of goblin slayer It could premiere in the fall of 2023, since winter in Japan is considered to be the beginning of 2024.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Regarding the design of the protagonist shared on Twitter, it does not have much change as seen in the first installment.

This was to be expected, as this goblin slayer has kept his armor intact in every fight he’s been in.

Apart from goblin slayer we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)