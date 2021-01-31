For a long time, anime fans of Goblin slayer they have waited for the announcement of a second season. Especially because in the final episode of the first there was a warning about it.

There it was mentioned that this goblins I would go back to TV. For many, that confirmed their return with new episodes. But actually, maybe he was only referring to his animated film. However, this Sunday his return is finally confirmed.

Goblin Slayer returns to battle

The announcement was made through a special online broadcast, where a poster and trailer were shared. Regarding the first, it shows not only the Goblin slayerbut also the accustomed members of his party.

As for the second, it falls into the category of teaser. More than anything it focuses on showing scenes from the first installment and the characters that appear in it. We will have to wait for a more complete advance in the future.

The Goblin Slayer movie will arrive on Crunchyroll and there is already a release date

Although the first season came out in October 2018, the movie released two years later made the wait less agonizing.

This film is part of the canon of the series, as its plot appears in the original light novels. These are the writer’s work Kumo kagyu, while illustrations are from part of Noboru Kannatsuki.

At present 14 volumes are published that compile them, and the author continues working.

Although the announcement does not confirm it, you can imagine that White fox is the studio in charge of this new season of Goblin slayer. He did a good job with the original as well as the movie.

Not only when it comes to adapting the original designs of Kannatsuki, but in animation, rhythm and musicalization. It is a very competent company, although in some cases it leaves the secondary work to some external animation houses.

Precisely that affected him some time ago, when those who are based in China were affected by the coronavirus.

Fortunately, when it comes to Asia, things are much more under control with this pandemic than in Western countries. When will this second season premiere?

Unfortunately, there is not even a launch window. Goblin slayer can currently be enjoyed through Crunchyroll in our region.

Source.



