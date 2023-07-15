













Goblin Slayer II shows the new design of one of the favorite girls of the series | EarthGamer







The first of them was dedicated to the protagonist of the series, and now it is the turn of the Cow Girl. She is someone who appeared in the second episode of the first season and is not part of the main party of adventurers in the series.

The Cow Girl has more to do with the Goblin Slayer’s past and is that she is his childhood friend. She is the only survivor of a family killed by goblins and since that tragedy she lives on her uncle’s farm.

We recommend: Goblin Slayer 2 reminds us that it returns in 2023 with this spectacular advance.

It is precisely in this that sometimes the hero of the story stays. In the Spanish adaptation they usually say Chica Vaquera or La Granjera. The new video shows the design that will have in the anime episodes.

Fountain: White Fox.

Goblin Slayer II is in charge of LIDEN FILMS, which takes the place of White Fox and this implies some changes in the production team.

So the new character designer is illustrator Hiromi Katou, replacing the previous artist, Takashi Nagayoshi.

Cow Girl’s design doesn’t look too different from the original. But a static image is not good for getting a good impression about the changes to the character.

Something that is sorely lacking Goblin Slayer II It is a new advance that allows you to see the protagonist and his friends in motion. The one that Crunchyroll published at the beginning of July is actually an old teaser that came out in January of this year.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

At least to be able to appreciate what LIDEN FILMS intends to do. This well-budgeted studio does a great job. But when it fails, it makes very mediocre adaptations, something that many fans have denounced.

Apart from goblin slayer we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 88 times, 88 visits today)