The goblin slayer artist, Kōsuke Kurosewill do a series of VTubersleaving behind the viscera and the violence that we knew with the goblin hunter series.

According to the Twitter account of Big Gangan Magazinebelonging to Square Enixthis new work will be named Holoearth Chronicles Side: E Yamato Phantasiaand will be set in a fantasy world.

Goblin Slayer artist will make a series of VTubers with a peculiar story

In this work we will follow the adventures in real life of some web stars, who are linked to the hololive agency.

This work will begin to be published on May 14, but it has a kind of prologue that will be released in June 2021.

It looks good. Image: Big Gangan magazine.

The new work of the cartoonist Goblin Slayer focused on VTubers It will be available through the Manga Up! site, and it is planned to be translated into English in the coming months.

the bet of Hololive Alternative Project he even released an animated video in February 2021, and I’ll leave it below to give you an idea of ​​how this work could work.

In what other works does Kosuke Kurose, the cartoonist of Goblin Slayer, collaborate?

Although this artist is recognized for his work with the goblin hunter, he has also participated in various interesting projects, including some that involve idols.

The iDOLM@STER: Neue Green for Dearly Starsreleased in 2008, is one of them, and although it does not have a great rating, it has a curious history.

He also counts on his resume with collaborations in Josou Shounen Anthology Comic, where he did the art and plot; in Te to Te Try On! and in Fate/Grand Order: Chateau d’If – Kurose Kousuke Sakuhinshuu.

Do you think the cartoonist Goblin Slayer will do something successful with his series of VTubers? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.