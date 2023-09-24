Bushiroad Games, Apollosoft And Mebius have revealed the release date for Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast. The title will be available starting from February 29, 2024 on Nintendo Switch and PC. As previously mentioned, localization will be present inside in both English and Japanese.

Through its social channels the company has released a new short gameplay dedicated to the game, let’s enjoy it together!

Source: Bushiroad Games, Apollosoft, Mebius Street Gematsu