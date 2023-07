Bushiroad Games has released the second trailer for Goblin SlayerAnother Adventurer: Nightmare Feastdeveloped by apollosoft And Mebius. As previously anticipated the title will be released later this fall on Nintendo Switch and PCand will have both Japanese and English localization within it.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the new trailer dedicated to the game. Good vision!

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu