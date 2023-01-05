There Goblin Slayer 2 Production Committee he announced Goblin SlayerAnother Adventurer: Nightmare Feast. It is a game currently under development for Nintendo Switch and PC, about which not much information has been released at the moment. In addition to platforms, the company has revealed that the game an original storyline will follow and that it will be there localization in both Japanese and English.

At the moment, therefore, we do not know who is developing this game dedicated to the work, much less what videogame genre it is. We just have to wait for more information to be released.

Source: Goblin Slayer 2 Production Committee Street Gematsu