













Goblin Slayer 2 reveals trailer for the first episode and brings back several familiar faces









The first images of Goblin Slayer 2 have been published on Twitter and although a trailer already showed us some of the action to expect, the new installment reminds us of the familiar faces of our favorite characters with their most special essences. So we see them from new perspectives, in fact, less bloody and much fresher.

The four images that were released let us see the party, but They especially focus the fury of Goblin Slayerthe angelic face of the priestess and the charismatic gestures of her companionthe elf with a bow.

Goblin Slayer 2 will take up the story in the medieval world, We will have new enemies and some characters who will nuance the dynamics of the previous people on the team. However, the “harmless” goblins could be more than we expected. Let’s remember that although the series has beautiful animation with delicate lines, the plot is dark and full of interesting holes to elaborate and discover.

Source: Liden Films

Goblin Slayer 2 will premiere in Japan on October 6, 2023, but its release date for distribution platforms has not yet been given.

Source: Liden Films

Where can I watch Goblin Slayer 2?

All thirteen episodes of the first season are available on Crunchyroll. The movie Goblin Crown You can also see it on the same platform.

On the other hand, the new season will also be distributed by Crunchyroll.

Goblin Slayer is based on a light novel series written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki.

