It is through a couple of videos that his new appearance for the next wave of episodes can be appreciated. Those who expected a big change in terms of its appearance will be disappointed.

Although the Guild Girl and Sword Maiden designs from goblin slayer 2 they are from another designer are not much different from the originals.

In fact, the elements of their clothing are the same and the same can be said of the shape of the characters’ bodies.

One of the reasons they are similar is that fans already have a clear idea of ​​what they should look like. But there is another and that is that they cannot deviate from the line used in the series.

Especially the light novel and the path marked by Noboru Kannatsuki, who is the designer of the illustrations.

So Hiromi Katou, who is replacing Takashi Nagayoshi in goblin slayer 2is handling a very similar style.

There are some slight differences but the Guild Girl and the Sword Maiden are almost the same. All the designs shown so far of other characters don’t look too different from the work done by White Fox.

For unspecified reasons White Fox was unable to work on goblin slayer 2 and now it is the work of LIDEN FILMS. This company is responsible for Tokyo Revengers and other series.

Although an anime preview is available, it doesn’t show much, and a more formal one is needed that shows the work of this animation house. As for the premiere of the anime, it will be in 2023 and everything suggests that it will be next fall.

