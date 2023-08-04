













Goblin Slayer 2 returns in October 2023 and the goblins want revenge in this graphic trailer









We know this thanks to a recent advance of goblin slayer 2 which gave us the opening window in Japan, as well as some of the scenes that we will see during this new season.

The only “bad” thing about this first preview is that we don’t have a greater context of the story, we only know that the protagonist returns with his adventure companions and that we will have a new character who will surely join the battles against the goblins in this fantasy world based on the novels written by Kumo Kagyu.

Source: Kumo Kagyu|SB Creative Club

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the series must be available through the crunchyroll a few hours before it opens in Japan, so this simulcast must be guaranteed for those fans of this series that became very popular due to its characteristics.

Goblin Slayer: Facts you should know

the anime of goblin slayer premiered in October 2018 in Japan and was also added to the catalog of crunchyroll with chapters that were issued almost simultaneously. At the time, before their merger, Funimation also had this series and added English dubbing to it.

A couple of years later, this anime had its first movie with the title Goblin Slayer Crown which eventually reached Mexico and Latam.

On the other hand, the origin of this work was first given through a light novel in February 2016 written by Kumo Kagyu. After, Kousuke Kurose made the adaptation of this story to the manga which has also already been brought to Latin America through the seal of Panini Manga.

A video game of this anime is also coming and will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC during the winter. Excited for this return? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

