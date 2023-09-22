













Goblin Slayer 2 It will premiere on October 6, 2023. Crunchyroll will have the distribution license for America and will have a simulcast. The anime released a new trailer that featured the new season’s opening theme.

The opening of Goblin Slayer 2 will be in charge of Mili with the topic “Entertainment”. The anime adaptation is based on a series of light novels that belong to the dark fantasy genre.

The distribution of Goblin Slayer 2 includes:

Yuichiro Umehara (Kagero in “Monster Hunter Rise”) as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura (Urara Rurikawa in “Omega Labyrinth Z) as priestess.

Nao Tōyama (Celica in “Fire Emblem Engage”) as the elf archer.

Yuka Iguchi as the farm girl.

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as the dwarf shaman.

Tomokazu Sugita as lizard priest.

Yōko Hikasa as a witch.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

Source: LIDEN FILMS

The second season will present us with new adventures of the great team that faces hordes of murderous goblins. However, The secrets are revealed slowly and allow us to have a more specific overview about the world and the motivations of the anime characters.

The new season will be full of action and tension.

Where can I watch Goblin Slayer 2?

The first season consists of fourteen episodes and is available on Crunchyroll. Gulty Crown movie is also available on the platform.

The new season will also be distributed by Crunchyroll.

