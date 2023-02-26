President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spread this afternoon on social networks the photograph of an alleged ”aluxe” (a creature that in Mayan culture is a goblin) found in the construction of the mayan train and stated that “everything is mystical.”

Through his Twitter account, AMLO released the photograph that, he reported, was taken three days ago by an engineer who participates in the railway work, however the same photo had already been released in 2021, when it was the alleged appearance of a witch found in Nuevo León.

In the publication, the federal president also published a photograph of a Mayan pre-Hispanic sculpture found recently in Ek Balam, in the state of Yucatan and that Diego Prieto, general director of the National Institute of Anthropology History (INAH) sent it to him.

President López Obrador carried out this Saturday a supervision of the mayan trainstarted in Chetumal, Quintana Roo to supervise sections 5 and 6 of the railway project.

It is worth mentioning that on January 5, the INAH director reported that during the works of the Mayan Train they have found or removed 35,000 real estate, 1,651 movable items, 463 human bones, 1,114 natural features associated with archaeological contexts, 591 complete vessels and 739 thousand 274 ceramic fragments

They harass AMLO for spreading an apocryphal photo

On social networks, Internet users responded to the president with annoyance and compared him to Minister Yasmín Esquivel, who plagiarized his bachelor’s thesis, saying that AMLO had “copied” the photo of the mystical creature published two years ago, to say that in the Mayan Train occurred the appearance of an ‘aluxe’

“The Aluxes are as “real” as your “achievements”, “I thought it was a parody but it is the president’s account”, “It is Calderón from the tree throwing the project at our beloved president”, “Mystic but good that they are such and cut down trees for the little train”, “We have a president who wants to talk about everything except his disastrous government. He has no achievements to brag about and it’s better to publish lies ”, read among the reactions of Internet users.